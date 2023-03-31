GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Update

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 94,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 543,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,262. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,769.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 982,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 469,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 280,066 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

