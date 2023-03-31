Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Acquires £6,000 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Amit Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,371.91).
Gelion Stock Performance
Shares of GELN opened at GBX 39.25 ($0.48) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.30. Gelion plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.25 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105 ($1.29). The stock has a market cap of £42.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Gelion
