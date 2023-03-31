Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Acquires £6,000 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Amit Gupta bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,371.91).

Gelion Stock Performance

Shares of GELN opened at GBX 39.25 ($0.48) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.30. Gelion plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.25 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105 ($1.29). The stock has a market cap of £42.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 22.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Gelion

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include off grid, commercial and industrial, industrial light towers, grid services, and solar and wind applications.

