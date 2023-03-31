Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Trading Down 3%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.85. 6,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 137,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Genelux alerts:

Genelux Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.