General Mills (GIS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/27/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $80.00.
- 3/27/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $96.00.
- 3/27/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $83.00.
- 3/24/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – General Mills had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/24/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $86.00.
- 3/20/2023 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – General Mills is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – General Mills is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %
GIS stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $85.47. 254,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
