General Mills (GIS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/27/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $80.00.

3/27/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $96.00.

3/27/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $83.00.

3/24/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – General Mills had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $86.00.

3/20/2023 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – General Mills is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – General Mills is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $85.47. 254,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

