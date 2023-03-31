Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Down 5%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 86,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 77,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$102.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

