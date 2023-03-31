Geneva Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

