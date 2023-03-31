Geneva Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 570.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 3.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.27.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

