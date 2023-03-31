Geneva Partners LLC Invests $259,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.1 %

GFI stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

