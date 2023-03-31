Geneva Partners LLC Invests $5.02 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. Elevance Health makes up 4.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $222,006,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $190,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELV opened at $458.92 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.94. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.