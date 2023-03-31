Geneva Partners LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 387,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS QUAL opened at $122.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

