Geneva Partners LLC Sells 5,265 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.44) to £130 ($159.72) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.1 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.