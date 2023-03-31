GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.50.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$46.39 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$31.57 and a 52 week high of C$46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.38.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

GFL Environmental Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.22%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

