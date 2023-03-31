Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,805,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,980,462.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 19,145,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,393,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.