Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Short Interest Up 18.4% in March

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 146,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance
Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
