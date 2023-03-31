Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Short Interest Up 18.4% in March

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 146,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $38,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $48,568.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,842,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,857,346.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $38,988.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,838,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,151. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

