GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.88.

GitLab Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of -0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 869,178 shares in the company, valued at $39,721,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock worth $483,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in GitLab by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,690,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,815,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GitLab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

