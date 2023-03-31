Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN) Insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith Buys 100,000 Shares

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,600.57).

Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 20th, Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith bought 125,000 shares of Glantus stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($13,822.34).

Glantus Stock Performance

Shares of LON GLAN traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6.61 ($0.08). 24,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. Glantus Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.50 ($0.95). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.46. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 million and a P/E ratio of -135.00.

About Glantus

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

