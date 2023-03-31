Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Water Resources

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,651.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,232,971.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 162,640 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 404,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.43. 18,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

