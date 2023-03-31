Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 18.6 %

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

