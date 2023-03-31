GMX Price Reaches $74.70 on Major Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. GMX has a total market cap of $642.28 million and approximately $47.56 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GMX has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for about $74.70 or 0.00264279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,011,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,597,976 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.