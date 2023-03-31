Gokul Rajaram Sells 2,999 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.09 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 600.96, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

