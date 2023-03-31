Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Holdings Reduced by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 4.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 1.58% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163. The firm has a market cap of $446.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

