Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.96. 1,459,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 16,619,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grab by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,705 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Grab during the third quarter worth $75,588,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Grab by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Grab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 145,174 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.