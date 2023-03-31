Graco (NYSE:GGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.87

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.87 and last traded at $72.65, with a volume of 235612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Graco Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

See Also

