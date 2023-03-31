Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.5% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

