Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 2.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 646,644 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,496,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,230,000 after acquiring an additional 895,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 33.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,088,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $66.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,439. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

