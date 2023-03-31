Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 2.3% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

