Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,396 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,727,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $576,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

