Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $179.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

