Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 9,269 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,696,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

AMD stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

