Grin Price Reaches $0.0713 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $829,127.24 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,439.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00315307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00552898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.83 or 0.00435406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

