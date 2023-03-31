Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRTS. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of GRTS opened at $2.59 on Friday.

Shares of GRTS opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 600.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

