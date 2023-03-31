Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Down 4.2%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 2,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

