Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.95

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$42.95 and last traded at C$42.95, with a volume of 2474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.36.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is -35.16%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

