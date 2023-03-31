Gunma Bank Ltd. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 1.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 152,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,447. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

