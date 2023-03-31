H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target Raised to $64.00

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HTHT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded H World Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.
H World Group Price Performance
Shares of HTHT opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.02. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group
About H World Group
H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
