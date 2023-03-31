Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $20.08.
Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.2349 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
