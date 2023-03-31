Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.2349 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hang Seng Bank

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

