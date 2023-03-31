Harley-Davidson, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

