HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.12. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

