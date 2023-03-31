HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MISTGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

