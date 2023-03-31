Head-To-Head Survey: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) versus Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Eastern Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 3.25 $1.88 million $0.69 16.46 Eastern Bankshares $781.34 million 2.85 $199.76 million $1.20 10.52

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Eastern Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 18.69% 5.39% 0.71% Eastern Bankshares 25.57% 8.04% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.54%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank. It originates from one-to-four family residential real estate loans including home equity lines of credit, commercial, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. The firm offers commercial business and other consumer loans. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, residential real estate loans, home equity, and lines of credit, as well as other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, retirement planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and automated lock box collection and account reconciliation services, as well as various insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 105 branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and 23 non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, one office in New Hampshire, and one office in Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

