Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

