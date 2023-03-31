HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €20.95 ($22.53) on Monday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a fifty-two week high of €46.92 ($50.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

