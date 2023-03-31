Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 667,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,441. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Henry Schein by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

