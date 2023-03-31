HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Acquires £49,702.96 in Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) insider Jim Strang acquired 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £49,702.96 ($61,067.65).

Shares of HGT stock opened at GBX 333.50 ($4.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 356.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 110.30 and a quick ratio of 274.70. HgCapital Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($3.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,043.48%.

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

