HI Price Down 9.8% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, HI has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $28.07 million and approximately $308,245.94 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01060996 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $386,690.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

