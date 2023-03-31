High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at High Income Securities Fund

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 214,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,339.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 149,970 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

