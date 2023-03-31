High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $8.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at High Income Securities Fund
In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 214,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,339.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
