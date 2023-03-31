Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Lowered to $144.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

