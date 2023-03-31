Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,352 ($16.61) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.47) to GBX 1,285 ($15.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC lowered Hiscox to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.36) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.99) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,212.86 ($14.90).

Hiscox Stock Up 1.0 %

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,109.50 ($13.63) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 789.20 ($9.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,110.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,028.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10,985.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($13.74) per share, for a total transaction of £150,046.78 ($184,355.30). In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.20) per share, for a total transaction of £15,433.38 ($18,962.26). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 13,421 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.74) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($184,355.30). Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

