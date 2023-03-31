HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after buying an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,344,000 after buying an additional 238,557 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $259.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

