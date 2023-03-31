HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $359.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.19 and a 200-day moving average of $342.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.